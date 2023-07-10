Wellesley Petroleum, Partners Make 'Norway's Largest Offshore Discovery since 2013'

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO on Monday announced a significant gas and condensate discovery on the Carmen prospect, claiming it to be the largest discovery offshore Norway since 2013.

The discovery was made in the Norwegian North Sea license PL1148 in which the DNO holds a 30 percent interest, with Wellesley Petroleum being the operator of the offshore license with a 50 percent stake. Equinor Energy AS and Aker BP ASA own 10 percent each.

Preliminary evaluation of comprehensive data, including cores and fluid samples, acquired from the discovery well and a follow-on extended sidetrack indicates gross recoverable resources in the range of 120-230 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) on a P90-P10 basis, DNO said.

"At 175 MMboe, the mid-point of this range, Carmen ranks as the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2013," DNO said-

The two wells have established a deeper hydrocarbon-water contact, tripling the mid-point of DNO’s pre-drill expected range.

Norway is the gift that keeps on giving

"Carmen is DNO’s sixth discovery in the Troll-Gjøa area since 2021 and is located close to existing infrastructure with clear routes towards commercialization. The other discoveries are Røver Nord, Kveikje, Ofelia, Røver Sør and Heisenberg," DNO said.

“Norway is the gift that keeps on giving,” said DNO’s Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani.

Carmen proves there are important discoveries still to be made and Norway’s oldest oil company, DNO, will be part of this next chapter of the country’s oil and gas story,” he added.

DNO farmed into PL1148 in 2022 through its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Wellesley Petroleum AS (Wellesley) onsent for exploration drilling in block 35/ in the North Sea.

Wellesley in February received consent to drill the 35/10-10 S well at the Carmen prospect in a water depth of 360 meters using the Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig. The rig is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

Back in 2022, when it struck the drilling rig deal for Carmen well drilling, Wellesley said that Carmen would be its first operated HP/HT well.