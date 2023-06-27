Linjepartner to Deliver Overhead Power Lines for Aker BP's Power from Shore Project

Norway's Linjepartner has been selected as a partner for the delivery of overhead lines in Aker BP's Yggdrasil power from shore project. Yggdrasil is an offshore oil development in the North Sea, off Norway.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the contract awarded to Linjepartner will secure activity and jobs in the Levanger-based company for several years.

"This represents the selection of the final major civil construction partner for the Yggdrasil power from shore delivery line. With this contract in place, we are in line with our execution strategy,” said Aker BP's Project manager Tormod Huseby.

The value of the contract is more than NOK 100 million (currently around $9,3 million), plus the procurement of materials.

Eight kilometers of power lines

According to Aker BP, the power from shore concept will secure a reliable and stable power supply to the Yggdrasil area with "very low emissions."

The concept includes a new transformer station in Børdalen in Samnanger, 11 kilometers of powerline and cable in Samnanger, a compensation station at Årskog in Fitjar, and a total of 255 kilometers of sea cable from Samnanger to the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea.

“Linjepartner will deliver the 132 kV overhead lines totaling 26 masts from Børdalen to Gaupeholsmarka in Samnanger. The company will also deliver the 300 kV tie-in to Statnett’s transformer station in Børdalen with two new towers,” explains Aker BP's Onshore manager Dines Haslund.

In April, Aker BP received the power license to connect Yggdrasil to the national grid in Samnanger.

Onshore construction work is expected to start in October. The plan is to start delivery from Linjepartner in October, with completion by August 2025.

“This is a good example of the ripple effects created in Norway by the Yggdrasil project. Over the next two years, as many as 50 people at Linjepartner in Levanger and sub-contractors will be under this contract, and the company will also employ extra apprentices. The ripple effects have been very important to us when selecting partners for the next major development in Norway,” concludes Huseby.

The Norwegian parliament approved the plans for the development and operation of the offshore Yggdrasil area on June 5.

The 115 billion kroner (currently around $10,7 billion) development project is expected to contribute with 65.000 full time equivalents in Norway in the development and operational phase. The Norwegian share of the investments is over 65 percent, Aker BP said.

