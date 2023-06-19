Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brazil-bound FPSO Sepetiba Departs BOMESC Shipyard in China

June 19, 2023

(Photo: SBM Offshore)
(Photo: SBM Offshore)

The Brazil-bound FPSO Sepetiba sailed away from the BOMESC shipyard in China on June 16, 2023, following completion of the topsides integration and onshore commissioning phases.

The unit—SBM Offshore’s third Fast4Ward FPSO—is transiting to the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, located 180 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro. SBM Offshore has a contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the 22.5 years lease and operation of FPSO Sepetiba. First oil is expected in the second half of 2023.

The FPSO will have the capacity to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day and has storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels of oil. The FPSO will be spread moored in approximately 2,000 meters water depth.

(Photo: SBM Offshore)

(Photo: SBM Offshore)

