Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Zealand: MN1 Offshore Well Restarts Oil Production After Year-Long Shutdown

June 5, 2023

©Cue Energy
©Cue Energy

The MN1 oil production well at the OMV-operated Maari/Manaia field offshore New Zealand has restarted production after having been offline since May 2022.

Cue Energy, a partner in the Maari Joint venture, on Friday, announced the successful repair of the well, which had been offline since May 2022, for the installation of a new Electric Submersible Pump (ESP).

"The well is now operational again, with the latest test data indicating production of approximately 800 barrels of oil per day (bopd)," Cue said.

Oil is produced through a wellhead platform adjacent to the Maari field and connected to the Floating Production Storage and Offtake (FPSO) vessel Raroa.

Cue holds a 5% interest in Petroleum Mining Permit (PMP) 38160 which contains the Maari and Manaia producing oilfields, and is located in the Taranaki Basin, approximately 80 km offshore New Zealand.

Field gross production is now over 5,000 bopd.

Cue CEO Matthew Boyall said: “We are excited to see the MN1 well operating again, resulting in the Maari field’s oil production exceeding 5,000 barrels per day. Concurrently, we are actively pursuing production optimization projects in the field, including the conversion of the MR2 well into a permanent water injection well, which is in the final planning stages. These advancements, coupled with ongoing development drilling in the Mahato PSC, are anticipated to contribute to Cue’s continued production and revenue growth.”

The Maari Joint Venture participants are OMV New Zealand 69%, Horizon Oil 26%, and Cue Energy 5%.

Energy Activity Production Floating Production Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

©Mainstream Renewable Power

Consortium Proposes 2.5 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Bass...
Adriatic LNG / Credit: Floydrosebridge/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Four Bidders Vie For Stake in Exxon LNG Terminal Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil
Offshore
©Alasdair Macleod/MarineTraffic.com

Output from Armada Kraken FPSO in UK Shut-In Following...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

Vietnam: FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 Contract Renewed for 5 Years

Vietnam: FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 Contract Renewed for 5 Years

Aker BP's Valhall PWP-Fenris Offshore Project Gets Green Light

Aker BP's Valhall PWP-Fenris Offshore Project Gets Green Light

Sperry Marine to Deliver Navigation Systems for SAL Heavy Lift's New Vessels

Sperry Marine to Deliver Navigation Systems for SAL Heavy Lift's New Vessels

Subsea 7 Extends Frame Agreement with Aker BP, Securing Four More Years of Collaboration

Subsea 7 Extends Frame Agreement with Aker BP, Securing Four More Years of Collaboration

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine