Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Record Orders, Strong Sales Drive Strong Q2 for Siemens Energy

May 15, 2023

Credit: brudertack69/AdobeStock
Credit: brudertack69/AdobeStock

 Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment and services to the power sector, posted forecast-beating second-quarter sales and lifted its revenue outlook, as strong demand pushed the firm's order book past the 100 billion euro ($110 billion) mark.

Sales in the January-March quarter were up 24% at 8 billion euros, beating the 7.4 billion Refinitiv estimate and spurring the group to now expect revenues to grow 10%-12% this year, up from 3%-7% previously.

"Strong orders confirm our very good positioning in the markets for energy transition technologies, such as power generation and transmission," Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

At 102 billion euros, the group's order backlog hit a fresh high at the end of March, boosted by its gas services and grid technologies units as well as its struggling wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa.

"We have the largest order book we've ever had," Bruch said, pointing to the positive environment for energy technology in the wake of favourable legislation in the United States and Europe, including the Inflation Reduction Act.

This led to a 56% order increase in the second quarter, driven by Europe and the United States, Siemens Energy said.

Shares in the company, which makes and maintains gas and wind turbines as well as converter stations, rose 2.3% to the top of Germany's blue chip index.

Ongoing problems at its wind turbine division still had a negative impact on profits, with Siemens Energy now expecting its profit margin before special items to come in at the lower end of its 1%-3% targeted range.

Siemens Energy cited supply chain issues, the ramp-up of offshore activities and loss-making legacy contracts at the Spanish-based wind turbine maker as reasons for the ongoing problems.

This caused a quarterly loss of 374 million euro at the division.

Overall, Siemens Energy still swung to a second-quarter profit before special items of 41 million euros, helped by its other divisions - including gas services and grid technologies - compared with a 49 million euro loss in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)


 (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Kirsten Donovan and Bernadette Baum)


Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Bubble Curtain noise mitigation system ©Vineyard Wind

Noise Mitigation: Bubble Curtain to Be Deployed During...
Image credit: Rob Thomson, FCMI TechIOSH AIEMA

RMI to Provide Medical Support for World's Largest...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noble Corporation

Noble Secures $500M Deal with Petrobras for...
Energy
©Christian M. Ingerslev, new CEO of Maersk Supply Service

A.P. Møller Holding Takes Over Maersk Supply Service,...
Offshore

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Current News

Cyprus and Israel Discussing Offshore Gas Pipeline Link

Cyprus and Israel Discussing Offshore Gas Pipeline Link

Swedish Gov't Grants OX2 Permission for 400 MW Offshore Wind Project

Swedish Gov't Grants OX2 Permission for 400 MW Offshore Wind Project

Neptune Energy Awards Tenaris $100 Million Contract for Offshore Drilling Support

Neptune Energy Awards Tenaris $100 Million Contract for Offshore Drilling Support

Taiwan's Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Project Officially Inaugurated

Taiwan's Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Project Officially Inaugurated

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine