Early Start for 'Safe Zephyrus' in Brazil

Offshore accommodation firm Prosafe said Wednesday that its Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support had started its contract offshore Brazil with Petróleo Brasileiro SA ('Petrobras').

The contract started on April 30 and has a firm commitment period of 650 days. Prosafe signed the $73 million contract with Petrobras in December 2022.

Built in 2016, the Safe Zephyrus is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation rig, with beds for 450 people in single-man cabins. The rig previously worked in the North Sea with BP at ETAP.

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, says: "Prosafe set a goal of commencing contract with Petrobras on 1 May 2023, and this has been successfully achieved early. This success is a testament to the capabilities and focus of the organisation with collaboration between the North Sea and Brazil business units, and we look forward to a successful operational contract period."

Worth noting, after more than 6 years as CEO of Prosafe, Jesper Kragh Andresen last week informed the Board of Directors that he would step down as CEO . He will continue with his current role until his successor is in place.





Safe Zephyrus Specs, as shared by Prosafe on its website:









Registered name Safe Zephyrus Built 2016 Design GVA 3000E Max no of beds 450 (all in single cabins) Deck area approx. 1 000m² Power generation 31 200 kW Gangway Telescopic hydraulic 38.0 m +/- 7.5 m Mooring system 12 point wire winches Station keeping DP3 Thrusters 6 x 4.0 MW Azimuth Cranes Port-side: 50 tonnes Starboard-side: 50 tonnes



