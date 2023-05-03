Early Start for 'Safe Zephyrus' in Brazil

Offshore accommodation firm Prosafe said Wednesday that its Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support had started its contract offshore Brazil with Petróleo Brasileiro SA ('Petrobras').
The contract started on April 30 and has a firm commitment period of 650 days. Prosafe signed the $73 million contract with Petrobras in December 2022.
Built in 2016, the Safe Zephyrus is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation rig, with beds for 450 people in single-man cabins. The rig previously worked in the North Sea with BP at ETAP.
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, says: "Prosafe set a goal of commencing contract with Petrobras on 1 May 2023, and this has been successfully achieved early. This success is a testament to the capabilities and focus of the organisation with collaboration between the North Sea and Brazil business units, and we look forward to a successful operational contract period."
Worth noting, after more than 6 years as CEO of Prosafe, Jesper Kragh Andresen last week informed the Board of Directors that he would step down as CEO. He will continue with his current role until his successor is in place.
Safe Zephyrus Specs, as shared by Prosafe on its website:
|Registered name
|Safe Zephyrus
|Built
|2016
|Design
|GVA 3000E
|Max no of beds
|450 (all in single cabins)
|Deck area
|approx. 1 000m²
|Power generation
|31 200 kW
|Gangway
|Telescopic hydraulic 38.0 m +/- 7.5 m
|Mooring system
|12 point wire winches
|Station keeping
|DP3
|Thrusters
|6 x 4.0 MW Azimuth
|Cranes
|Port-side: 50 tonnes Starboard-side: 50 tonnes