Early Start for 'Safe Zephyrus' in Brazil

May 3, 2023

Safe Zephyrus - Credit:Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com
Safe Zephyrus - Credit:Geir Vinnes/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore accommodation firm Prosafe said Wednesday that its Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support had started its contract offshore Brazil with Petróleo Brasileiro SA ('Petrobras').

The contract started on April 30 and has a firm commitment period of 650 days. Prosafe signed the $73 million contract with Petrobras in December 2022.

Built in 2016, the Safe Zephyrus is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation rig, with beds for 450 people in single-man cabins. The rig previously worked in the North Sea with BP at ETAP.

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, says: "Prosafe set a goal of commencing contract with Petrobras on 1 May 2023, and this has been successfully achieved early. This success is a testament to the capabilities and focus of the organisation with collaboration between the North Sea and Brazil business units, and we look forward to a successful operational contract period."

Worth noting, after more than 6 years as CEO of Prosafe, Jesper Kragh Andresen last week informed the Board of Directors that he would step down as CEO. He will continue with his current role until his successor is in place.


Safe Zephyrus Specs, as shared by Prosafe on its website:



Registered nameSafe Zephyrus
Built2016
DesignGVA 3000E
Max no of beds450 (all in single cabins)
Deck areaapprox. 1 000m²
Power generation31 200 kW
GangwayTelescopic hydraulic 38.0 m +/- 7.5 m
Mooring system12 point wire winches
Station keepingDP3
Thrusters6 x 4.0 MW Azimuth
CranesPort-side: 50 tonnes Starboard-side: 50 tonnes


Industry News Activity South America Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

