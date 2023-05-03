Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EEW SPC to Deliver 36 Monopiles for Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

May 3, 2023

Credit: EEW (File photo)
Germany offshore wind monopile foundation manufacturer EEW SPC has won a contract from RWE to produce 36 of the total 72 foundations for the Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark.

EEW SPC will build the monopiles at its Rostock site in Germany. The monopiles will be up to 100 meters long and will weigh an average of 1,500 tons.
"We are extremely pleased to be one of the selected suppliers for the Thor wind farm. Every single monopile contributes to achieving the expansion targets for offshore wind energy in Europe," said Robert Dreves, Managing Director of EEW SPC.

The Thor offshore wind farm is being built in the Danish North Sea with a planned capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts. 

Siemens Gamesa's SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines, of almost 15 MW each, will be installed at the Thor wind farm.

Once fully commissioned, planned for the end of 2027 at the latest, Thor is expected to produce enough electricity to supply more than one million Danish households. Thor will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm.

RWE, in late 2021, won the rights to build Thor via a lottery system.

The wind farm will be built off the Danish west coast - approximately 22 kilometers from the port of Thorsminde.

