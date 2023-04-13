EEW SPC to Deliver Up To 230 Monopiles for OX2's Swedish Offshore Wind Projects

Stockholm-based renewable energy firm OX2 has entered a conditional agreement with EEW SPC on delivering monopile foundations for two of the offshore wind farms OX2 is developing in Sweden together with Ingka Investments.

OX2 said that the agreement would enable it and Ingka Investments to start realizing the projects following the grant of the final permit.

According to the agreement, Germany-based monopile foundation specialist EEW SPC will deliver up to 230 monopile foundations to the offshore wind farms Galatea-Galene and Triton in Sweden.

“This marks the start of the next episode for our offshore projects in Sweden and we are incredibly happy to be engaging EEW. We will be working close with EEW to make sure we can start construction as soon as possible and thereby make a large-scale contribution of emissions-free electricity to parts of Sweden that needs it the most”, says Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Offshore Wind Development, OX2 Sweden.

“We are very pleased to support OX2 on their endeavor in the Baltic Sea, for which we geographically are very well positioned to support from our facility in Rostock”, says Robert Dreves, CEO, EEW SPC.

OX2 is developing three offshore wind farms in Sweden together with Ingka Investments: Galatea-Galene on the west coast, Triton, in the south of Sweden, and Aurora, between the islands Gotland and Öland.

The final approval of the projects is made by the Government of Sweden, and the project has the potential to produce about 38 TWh, which corresponds to about a quarter of Sweden’s present consumption, OX2 said.