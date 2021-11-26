Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lottery System to Decide Who Wins Rights to Giant Danish Offshore Wind Farm

November 26, 2021

Credit: Peter/AdobeStock
Credit: Peter/AdobeStock

Denmark will hold a lottery on Dec. 1 to pick the winner of a contest to build the 1 gigawatt Thor offshore wind farm, which will be the country's largest, after several bids were made at a minimum subsidy price close to zero, it said on Thursday.

The project is one of three large offshore wind farms Denmark aims to have built before 2030 as part of its plans to reduce carbon emissions to 70% below 1990 levels by 2030.

The Danish Energy Agency said it was inviting a number of bidders to participate in the draw, after it received several offers for the minimum price of 0.01 øre/kWh (0.0001 Danish crowns) and the full capacity.

The tender is based on a so-called contract for difference (CfD) scheme, meaning the winner is guaranteed a minimum price for its electricity.

When the wholesale power price rises above the CfD strike price, which is close to zero in this case, the generator will pay back extra cash to the government until a 2.8 billion Danish crowns ($423 million) cap is met.

This is likely to happen within two to three years and afterwards the generator will only make money on selling power at market conditions, according to Danish wind lobby group WindDenmark.Credit: Danish Energy Agency

Surging demand for wind power, technological progress and competition among turbine makers has driven down the level of subsidies governments pay to get projects built. Some countries have even awarded tenders without price support. read more

The Danish project has drawn interest from traditional wind players like Orsted (ORSTED.CO) and firms such as French oil major TotalEnergies  , which teamed up with Spain's Iberdrola (IBE.MC) for the auction.

Other bidders include Sweden's Vattenfall, a joint venture between Dutch energy company Eneco and Danish European Energy, as well as a joint bid from British utility SSE and Thor OFW. Germany's RWE is also participating via a subsidiary.

Thor is expected to be connected to the grid between 2025 and 2027 and total investment costs are estimated at 15.5 billion crowns.

The head of Siemens Gamesa warned on Wednesday a decade-long race to bring down the cost of generating wind power could not continue, as it would reduce the financial muscle of turbine producers to continue investing in new technologies. read more

($1 = 6.6287 Danish crowns)

Regulations Renewable Energy Energy Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: Siem Offshore

More Offshore Wind Work for Siem Offshore Vessel
On September 10, 2021, the sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipeline laid from the German shore and Danish waters was connected in a so-called above water tie-in. The opposing pipe strings were lifted from the seabed by the lay barge Fortuna and the pipe ends were cut and fitted together. The welding to connect the two lines took place on a platform located above the water on the side of the vessel. Then the connected pipeline was lowered to the seabed as one continuous string.©NordStream2

Legal Background Behind New Nord Stream 2 License Demand


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: BP)

BP Starts Production at Angola's Platina Oilfield
Activity
Credit: Wirestock/AdobeStock

Swiss Public Prosecutor Fines SBM Offshore for Bribery
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Lottery System to Decide Who Wins Rights to Giant Danish Offshore Wind Farm

Lottery System to Decide Who Wins Rights to Giant Danish Offshore Wind Farm

Lebanon Re-launches Second Offshore Oil and Gas Round

Lebanon Re-launches Second Offshore Oil and Gas Round

Thai Oil Firm PTT Expands Pharma Business with $475M Alvogen Deal

Thai Oil Firm PTT Expands Pharma Business with $475M Alvogen Deal

U.S. Interior Department Set to Release Federal Oil Leasing Review

U.S. Interior Department Set to Release Federal Oil Leasing Review

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine