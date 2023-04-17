Final Foundation Installed at World's Deepest Fixed-bottom Offshore Wind Farm

The final wind turbine foundation has been installed at the world's deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm - the Seagreen - offshore Scotland.

Seaway 7, the main installation contractor at the offshore wind project owned by SSE Renewable and TotalEnergies, said Monday that the 114th jacket foundation was successfully installed last Thursday by the Saipem 7000 crane vessel, which was used to lift each of the 2,000-tonne foundations into place.

As the main contractor, Seaway 7 has managed the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the wind turbine generator foundations and is installing approximately 300km of associated inner-array cables.

The installation of the last foundation came just a couple of days after the installation of the world’s deepest wind turbine foundation, which was achieved on Easter Sunday. Seagreen topped its own record from October 2022 by installing foundation number 112 at a depth of 58.6 meters.

Seagreen’s Project Director, John Hill, said: "Installing all 114 jackets is one of the most significant milestones in the project. The Seagreen team has now installed more suction caisson foundations than any other offshore wind farm and pushed forward the boundaries of this technology."

Each foundation will support a Vestas V164-10 MW turbine. When complete, the 1.1GW wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of electricity annually, which is enough to power more than 1.6m UK households. ©Seaway 7