Fabrication of J-tube Frames Starts for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Global Energy Group's (GEG) North Fabrication division has started fabrication of two J-tube frames for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm, with a steel cutting at the Port of Nigg, Scotland.

The completed J-tube frames will be attached to the offshore substation platforms (OSPs) and will support steel tubes that protect the cables coming into the OSPs from the offshore wind turbines and the cables transmitting power to shore.

According to GEG, this multi-million-pound contract will also support 50 jobs locally.

Developed by Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables, the Moray West offshore wind farm will be installed in the outer Moray Firth, located next to the existing 950MW Moray East Offshore Wind Farm.

In January 2022,it was announced that the Port of Nigg would also be used by Siemens Gamesa for marshaling and pre-assembly of the wind turbines in 2024for the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Offshore wind installation specialist Cadeler will install 60 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines at the wind farm.

The wind farm will feature giant SG 14-222 DD 14.7MW offshore wind turbines.

Siemens Energy/Iemants consortium will supply the project’s two offshore substation platforms.

Once fully operational, the Moray West offshore wind farm will be able to power around 640,000 households in Scotland.



