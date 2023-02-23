Fugro to Buy Two Topaz Platform Suppliers and Convert them Into Geotechnical Vessels

Dutch seabed survey firm Fugro will buy two 83.4-meter-long platform supply vessels, Topaz Endurance and Topaz Energy, and convert them into geotechnical vessels.

"The offshore renewable energy market continues to grow rapidly, leading to high demand for Fugro’s services and strong backlog growth. For Fugro’s market-leading position, geotechnical vessels are key strategic assets. For the foreseeable future, marine geotechnical services will not be executed by uncrewed platforms. Fugro maintains its uncrewed vessel strategy and net zero emissions roadmap," Fugro said.

Fugro further said securing long-term capacity was critical to capturing the growth, particularly in the global offshore wind market.

"Charter rates have been increasing, and the vessel market is expected to remain tight. With the purchase of these strategic assets, Fugro will maintain a balanced vessel portfolio while keeping flexibility towards the future," Fugro said.

The Dutch firm also said the two vessels, designed by Ulstein, were "significantly more energy efficient than Fugro’s current fleet and offer options for hybrid conversions and/or alternative marine fuels in the future."

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The Topaz Energy is in Nigerian waters, while the Topaz Endurance is at anchor in Walvis Bay, Namibia.