Windcat Takes Delivery of First Elevation Series CSOV

Offshore crew transfer company Windcat has taken delivery of the Windcat Rotterdam, the first Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) in its new Elevation Series, developed with Damen Shipyards and CMB.TECH.

Built at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam, the 89-metre vessel marks a milestone in the company’s expansion from crew transfer operations into larger offshore service capabilities. The Windcat Rotterdam can accommodate up to 120 people and is designed to support construction, commissioning and maintenance at offshore energy projects.

The vessel features hybrid diesel-electric propulsion with battery storage, four azimuth thrusters for precise maneuverability and a dual-fuel hydrogen-ready auxiliary genset, which together are expected to cut CO₂ emissions by 30%. CMB.TECH’s hydrogen systems will be integrated into the Elevation Series once regulatory approvals are in place.

Comfort was a central design focus, with single and double cabins, gym and entertainment facilities, and catering and housekeeping services aimed at providing a “home away from home” experience for offshore crews.

Key offshore tools include a 3D motion-compensated gangway and the world’s first 10-tonne 3D motion-compensated crane, allowing safe personnel transfers and heavy lifts in harsh conditions. The ship is capable of 30-day offshore deployment.

Windcat expects five more Elevation Series CSOVs to join the fleet in the coming years.

“We are very proud and happy to have taken delivery of our first CSOV, Windcat Rotterdam. It has been great to see this groundbreaking design come to life. Now that Windcat Rotterdam has been added to our fleet, we are able to offer not only best-in-class CTV services but also best-in-class CSOV services.

“We see a bright future for our vessels in the offshore energy industry supporting clients globally to safely and comfortably accommodate and transfer personnel to their projects offshore. Thanks to the excellent cooperation with Damen Shipyards and all key suppliers we can deliver such an innovative vessel and we look forward to the delivery of the remaining five CSOVs in the coming years,” said Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat.