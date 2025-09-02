Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wood Retains Oilfield Services Role on Equinor’s Mariner Field off UK

The Mariner A platform (Credit: Michal Wachucik / Equinor)
Engineering consultancy Wood has secured a three-year contract extension to provide operations, maintenance, modifications and support services on Equinor’s assets at the Mariner field, located on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

With the extended contract, Wood will continue to support the delivery of Equinor strategic objectives through projects, upgrades and maintenance on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit.

The contract, which includes a further one-year contract extension option, will continue to be supported by more than 110 employees based at Wood’s office in Aberdeen, as well as offshore on the Mariner assets.

“This contract extension reflects Equinor’s continued confidence in Wood’s ability to deliver safe, efficient and reliable performance on the Mariner assets – a responsibility we’ve upheld since 2020.

“The Mariner field plays a vital role in supporting the UK’s energy security and we’re proud of Wood’s part in its success,” said Steve Nicol, Executive President of Operations at Wood.

