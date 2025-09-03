Dolphin Drilling Lines Up Work for Borgland Dolphin Semi-Sub Rig

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has signed a letter of intent for a contract for the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig.

The potential contract would be expected to have a value of approximately $58 million.

The scheduled start would take place in the second half of 2026, and include payments for preparation for operation, mobilization and demobilization.

Discussions between the parties are still ongoing and there can be no certainty as to whether the potential contract will be entered into.

The award of the contract is subject to the terms and conditions of the contract, having been mutually agreed between the counterparty and the company, and the counterparty having received all necessary approvals, including partner acceptances.

Borgland Dolphin rig was built in 1977 by Harland & Wolff and upgraded in 1998/1999. With a maximum drilling depth of 27,800 feet, the rig is capable of operating at water depths of 1,476 feet.

The rig was scheduled to start a 137-day drilling program for EnQuest in the Kraken field, before the contract was cancelled as the joint venture partners in the Kraken field fail to reach agreement on the asset’s 2025 drilling program.