Aker Solutions Cyberattack: Digital Files Encrypted and Data Access Locked

February 15, 2023

Credit: Aker Solutions
Aker Solutions said Tuesday evening that its subsidiary CSE in Brazil had become the victim of a cyberattack that had impacted its IT systems. 

"Aker Solutions is working to contain and neutralize the attack, but does not yet know the full extent of the situation. Dialog is being established with authorities in Brazil about the incident," the Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm said.

"Aker Solutions global IT organization is working to resolve the situation together with external expertise. The attack is currently directed at CSE, and the attackers claim that they have entered the IT systems, encrypted digital files and locked access to data," Aker Solutions added.

The company said it had carried out several immediate mitigating actions, including temporarily shutting down most of the IT-systems used in the CSE business entity. 

"So far there are no indications that other parts of Aker Solutions’ IT systems than the ones of subsidiary CSE have been infected," Aker Solutions said.

CSE main business is providing maintenance and modification services to oil and gas installations offshore Brazil. It has approximately 450 employees in Brazil.

