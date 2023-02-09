CrossWind's Hollandse Kust Noord Offshore Wind Farm: Final Monopile Installed

According to Van Oord, this is enough renewable electricity to meet 2.8% of the Netherlands’ electricity demand. The monopiles serve as the foundations for the wind turbines. The first monopile was installed on October 17, 2022.

The offshore wind farm is located 18.5 kilometers off the coast of the Netherlands, near the seaside resort of Egmond aan Zee. Once completed, it will have a total installed capacity of 759 MW, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year.

This week, the Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord installed the last monopile for CrossWind's Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm in the Dutch North Sea, bringing the total number of installed monopiles to 70.

Roeland Ris, Project Director Van Oord: ‘After an extensive period of preparations, it's great to now actually see the outlines of the offshore wind farm. Thanks to the project team and all partners involved who worked with great efforts and enthusiasm on reaching this important milestone to have all monopiles in place. With the supply of secondary steel and inter array cables on target and our offshore installation vessels fully operational, the construction of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm is progressing well on schedule.’

Wybren de Vries, Balance of Plant Package Manager at CrossWind said: ‘The installation of the monopiles was an immense operation, with the monopiles weighing between 788 tons and 960 tons each. During the installation works, CrossWind and Van Oord promoted and maintained an open culture, in which we acted as one team. I am convinced that this approach defined a big part of our success in reaching this milestone in a safe and timely manner.’

As a Balance of Plant contractor of CrossWind, Van Oord's activities encompass the design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the wind turbine foundations. Van Oord engaged DEME to deploy the jack-up vessel Innovation to install the monopiles.

Van Oord is also involved in the design, engineering, procurement, and installation of the inter-array cables, as well as the transport and installation of the wind turbines themselves.

Meanwhile, Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel, MPI Resolution, is installing secondary steel to complete the foundations. The secondary steel sets consist of boat landings, main access platforms (with davit cranes) and internal platforms. The platforms will be used for maintenance activities once the wind farm is operational. Van Oord will deploy the cable-laying vessel Nexus to install the cables starting in March this year.