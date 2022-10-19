First Monopile Installed at Hollandse Kust Noord Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord said Tuesday it had started the construction of the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Noord in the Dutch North Sea by installing the first monopile.

Hollandse Kust Noord is located 18.5 kilometres off the west coast of the Netherlands near Egmond aan Zee. The monopiles are the foundations of the wind turbines. Over the next few months, a total of 70 monopiles will be installed.