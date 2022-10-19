First Monopile Installed at Hollandse Kust Noord Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord said Tuesday it had started the construction of the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Noord in the Dutch North Sea by installing the first monopile.
Hollandse Kust Noord is located 18.5 kilometres off the west coast of the Netherlands near Egmond aan Zee. The monopiles are the foundations of the wind turbines. Over the next few months, a total of 70 monopiles will be installed.
CrossWind, a joint-venture between Shell and Eneco, contracted Van Oord in 2020.
As Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord’s activities encompass the design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the foundations, inter-array cables, and transportation and installation of the wind turbines.
To avoid erosion, Van Oord has already installed scour protection using its flexible fallpipe vessel Nordnes.
Other Van Oord vessels that will be deployed are the offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution, cable-laying vessel Nexus and trencher Dig-It. For the installation of the monopiles, Van Oord is teaming up with DEME who will deploy its offshore installation vessel Innovation.