Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Discovers Oil in Barents Sea, Off Norway

February 9, 2023

Goliat platform ©Vår Energi
Goliat platform ©Vår Energi

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi said Thursday it had discovered oil at a well in the Barents Sea, north-west of Hammerfest, Norway.

The company made the discovery while drilling the 7122/8-1S Countach well in PL229, near the Goliat production platform.

"The well is currently drilled to 2 958m measured depth and oil has been encountered in the Realgrunnen and Kobbe formations. A sidetrack is planned to better define the size of the discovery," Vår Energi said.

The company said that extensive data was being collected for further assessment and that updated information about volume estimates would be released in due course.

Vår Energi is the operator with a 65% equity share. Equinor holds the remaining 35%. According to available information, the drilling rig used for the Countach drilling is the semi-submersible drilling unit Transocean Enabler.

Elsewhere in Norway, Equinor said Thursday morning that it had discovered oil and gas near the Troll field in the North Sea. The rig used for the operation was the Transocean Spitsbergen. 

Drilling Industry News Activity Arctic Europe Barents Sea Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©xmentoys//AdobeStock

Echandia to Supply Energy Storage System for Jack-up Rig...
©MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Backlog Boosted by $392M Ultra-deepwater...


Trending Offshore News

©Maersk Drilling

Shell's Southern North Sea Discovery Could Be "Largest in...
Drilling
Stena IceMax ©Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling Drillship Secures More Work with BP
Energy

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Norway' $1.35 Trillion Wealth Fund to Vote Against Board Members Who Fall Short on Climate

Norway' $1.35 Trillion Wealth Fund to Vote Against Board Members Who Fall Short on Climate

JDR to Supply Subsea Umbilicals for A15 and B10 Gas Fields in Netherlands

JDR to Supply Subsea Umbilicals for A15 and B10 Gas Fields in Netherlands

Indonesia: MedcoEnergi Boosts Capex by Nearly 50%

Indonesia: MedcoEnergi Boosts Capex by Nearly 50%

Inpex Forecasts 38% Drop in Net Income for 2023

Inpex Forecasts 38% Drop in Net Income for 2023

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine