Maersk Supply Service Pens Major Contract for FPSO Work in Brazil

January 26, 2023

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service said Thursday it had signed an assignment agreement with TechnipFMC for work in Brazil.

The scope covers the pre-installation of the mooring system and hook-up of the FPSO P-78. The FPSO P-78 will be the seventh FPSO in the Búzios field, located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

According to Maersk Supply Service, the project will be carried out over nearly two years, with onshore work  - including engineering, procurement, and project management for such assigned activities - already underway.

Offshore work is expected to utilize two of Maersk Supply Service’s M-class anchor handlers, which will be supported by an additional four AHTS vessels for station keeping. Financial details were not disclosed, but the Danish firm described it as its "largest solutions contract to date."

The contract follows the successful completion of the significant Mero 2 contract for the FPSO Sepetiba, for the pre-installation of the mooring system at over 2,000 meters of water depth. 

This project involved the procurement and installation of 24 torpedo anchors, and the subsequent abandonment of the polyester mooring lines.

As for the P-78 FPSO, Brazilian oil company Petrobras ordered it from Singapore's Keppel Shipyard in May 2021.

The FPSO will have a processing capacity of 180 thousand barrels of oil per day and 7.2 million cubic meters of gas per day. 

Keppel said at the time that the FPSO, valued at $2.3 billion, would be delivered in late 2024.

