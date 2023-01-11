Miros Group Names Aarset as New CEO

Wave measurement specialist Miros Group has hired Marius Five Aarset as its new CEO to lead the company as it looks to grow in renewable energy, oil and gas, offshore operations, and shipping markets.

Marius Five Aarset has joined Miros from ABB, succeeding Andreas Brekke, who is taking on the role of CEO at the joint-venture Miros Mocean.

"With more than 25 years’ experience in digital and engineering-based roles, Mr. Aarset’s appointment follows nearly half a decade of senior leadership experience. In his 20-year tenure with ABB, Mr Aarset climbed the ranks from operations management roles, with a technology focus, to vice-president of digital within the energy sector," Miros Group says.

Aarset will be based in Miros’ headquarters in Asker, Norway and will be overseeing product life cycles and digital business models, driving Miros forward across oil and gas and developing renewables markets.

Aarset said: “I am honored to be following Andreas in taking on the role of Miros Group CEO in what is an exciting time for the company. As the industry continues to develop into renewables and accelerates towards net zero goals and ambitions, I hope my experience will complement the skills of our talented team.

"I have a strong belief in the capabilities of the company, where cloud technology and modern as-a-service business model - which is close to my heart - now makes information from our base sensor products available to our customers in new ways. With these capabilities we will, in 2023, translate measurements of the ocean surface to actionable information relevant to our customers’ operational areas; for safe, sustainable and high-performance operations.”

Andreas Brekke will be treading new waters as the CEO of Miros Mocean, described as a future-facing platform that integrates real-time, in-service vessel data with local wave and weather parameters, providing weather-normalised vessel performance in actual operating conditions.

In his new role, Brekke will be working within a more focused market field of deep-sea shipping, compared with the wider-encompassing remit of Miros Group.

Brekke said: “I am excited to start my new position while remaining part of the wider Miros family. We will be looking at how we can enhance real-time decision support for the wider shipping community by providing weather-normalised vessel performance, live calculation of in-service vessel efficiency, and documentation of true weather conditions to remove uncertainty from claims. I have no doubt Marius will do a fantastic job in his new role and I will offer support where I can.”