Miros' WaveSystem for Subsea 7's Petrobras-bound Offshore Vessel Trio

August 11, 2022

Subsea 7 pipelay support vessels (PLSV) Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun. Image credit: Subsea 7
Subsea 7 has awarded Miros Group agreements to install its internet of things (IoT) dry-sensor WaveSystem on three of its pipelay support vessels, ti deliver accurate wave measurements via Miros' cloud-based graphical user interface (GUI) Miros.app.

As part of three 3-year contracts and project requirements for the monitoring of wave and current to a water depth of 10 meters, WaveSystem will be installed on Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun vessels, and the deal will see Subsea 7 gain access to Miros Cloud services delivering real-time sea state data.

The award for Miros follows an agreement between Subsea 7 and Petrobras in Brazil for new long-term, day-rate vessel contracts, Miros said Thursday.

Each contract comprises a three-year period plus a subsequent one-year option. The contracts are due to start between Q1 and Q3 2022.

Andrew Wallace, Miros’ VP Offshore Solutions said: "Providing Subsea 7 access to real-time wave and current data which can be shared across departments is an important function for both onshore and vessel-based personnel and key to ensure safe and efficient operations at all times."

Filipe Salvio, Operations Manager at Subsea 7 added: "The cloud-enabled WaveSystem onboard our three pipelay support vessels allows us to deliver the best service to our customer independently of offshore weather conditions. This system provides us with accurate wave, current and speed through water data granting us to work safe, precise and highly effective at all times”.

