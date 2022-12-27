Crane on Tyra II Process Module Now in Permanent Use

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
December 27, 2022

Credit: Tyra II

Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) said Friday it had reached a milestone on the hook-up and commissioning campaign of Tyra II with the crane on the process module (the "TEG") now in permanent use. 

"The milestone was planned for early Q1 2023 and is as such achieved ahead of schedule despite the challenging weather conditions earlier this month," Noreco said.

According to Noreco, the TEG crane is important for the project as it enables an efficient completion of the remaining scope of the hook-up, commissioning, and start-up of Tyra II.

Due to seabed subsidence, the Tyra field required a redevelopment, calling for the removal and decommissioning of the prior Tyra platforms, reuse, and a 13-meter extension of the existing jackets at six platforms, and the construction and installation of new topsides, a new processing platform, and a new accommodation platform.

In October, TotalEnergies, the project operator, said that it had completed the offshore installation works at the Tyra II field redevelopment project in the Danish North Sea. This was related to the installation of new facilities.

Earlier this month,  TotalEnergies said that the old platforms had been recycled.

First gas from Tyra II is slated for the winter season 2023/24

