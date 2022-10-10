Danish North Sea: Last Remaining Piece of Tyra II Puzzle Installed, TotalEnergies Says

French oil major TotalEnergies has completed the offshore installation works at the Tyra II field redevelopment project in the Danish North Sea.

The Tyra field is the largest gas condensate field in the Danish Sector of the North Sea. Due to seabed subsidence, the Tyra field required a redevelopment, calling for the removal and decommissioning of the prior Tyra platforms, reuse, and a 13-meter extension of the existing jackets at six platforms, and the construction and installation of new topsides and a new processing platform, and a new accommodation platform.

"The last remaining piece of Tyra II puzzle was lifted into its final position. The world’s largest crane Sleipnir will soon leave the Tyra field after a successful installation campaign. Yesterday at 17:04, the 85.4-meters long bridge was set down between the new Tyra II processing platform and the accommodation platform. Now all dots of Tyra II are connected and lifting the final four Tyra II pieces – the process module, two bridges and a flare tower – comes to a successful end." TotalEnergies said.

According to TotalEnergies, in the coming days, the installation team will finish the last welding work to ensure that the new modules can resist many years of rough North Sea weather. Afterwards, the hook up and commissioning team will take over to on complete and power up the installed platforms and reconnect them to the existing North Sea infrastructure. Credit: Tyra2

That will be the last phase before delivering the first gas from Tyra II in the winter season 2023/24.

"It’s exciting to be able to see the complete shape of Tyra II as all eight platforms, six bridges, two jackets and one flare are now in their final position. I’m very proud of our installation team and our skilled partner Heerema Marine Contractors who once again executed textbook lifting operations. Nevertheless, there is still a lot of work offshore to complete in order to get Tyra II ready for first gas in the winter season 2023/24," said Lars Bo Christiansen, Deputy Project Director for TotalEnergies EP Denmark A/S.

Recent installation works

Credit: Tyra2

More than 260 people executed the lifting of the process module, two bridges and one flare onboard Sleipnir in October 2022.

On 4 October 2022 at 8:27 AM, the biggest and final Tyra II topside was installed at the Tyra field. The lift of the 17,000 tons heavy process module broke a world record as the heaviest crane lift ever undertaken at sea.

The final Tyra II module lifted into position was the bridge connecting the accommodation- and process platforms. It is 85,4 meters long and weighs 370 tons.

Sleipnir is the world’s largest crane vessel from TotalEnergies’ EPC contractor Heerema Marine Contractors. Sleipnir’s two huge cranes can lift a weight of up to 20,000 tons. The vessel is 220 meters long and 102 meters wide – a size equivalent to approximately 3 football fields.

Sleipnir has been part of the Tyra removal campaign and helped install the new jackets in September 2020 as well as the remaining new Tyra II modules including the accommodation module, six well head and riser modules, and 4 bridges in September 2021 and April 2022. Facts on the Tyra Redevelopment

TotalEnergies is the operator of the Tyra field on behalf of Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) – a partnership between TotalEnergies (43.2%), Noreco (36.8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).