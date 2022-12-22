Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan's First Utility-scale Offshore Wind Farm Starts Commercial Operations

December 22, 2022

Noshiro Port Offshore Wind Farm (Source: Akita Offshore Wind Corporation)
Noshiro Port Offshore Wind Farm (Source: Akita Offshore Wind Corporation)

Marubeni said Thursday it had started commercial operation at the Noshiro Port offshore wind farm in Japan on December 22, 2022, based on the feed-in tariff program for renewable energy.

Marubeni Corporation has been implementing this first utility-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port in Akita Prefecture, through the Akita Offshore Wind Corporation (AOW), jointly owned with Obayashi Corporation, Tohoku Electric Power, Cosmo Eco Power, the Kansai Electric Power, Chubu Electric Power, The Akita Bank,Ohmori, Sawakigumi Corporation, Kyowa Oil, Katokensetsu, Kanpu, and Sankyo.

AOW plans to operate and maintain the offshore wind farms for 20 years, with its base located at Noshiro Port.

According to Marubeni, since the start of construction of the wind farm in February 2020, installation of a total of 33 wind turbines at Akita Port and Noshiro Port was completed in September 2022, and commercial operation has been achieved almost on the original schedule.

The bottom-fixed offshore wind farm features 33 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Eneti's offshore installation services firm, Seajacks International, recently completed the installation of all 33 wind turbines.

The self-propelled jack up vessel, Seajacks Zaratan, carried out the work in collaboration with main installation contractor Kajima Corporation and turbine supplier Vestas Japan Co., Ltd.

The 140MW project will power approximately 150,000 homes and mitigate over two million tons of GHG emissions over its expected useful life.

Japan has plans to install up to 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and up to 45 GW by 2040.

Outline of the Offshore Wind Farm Project:
Project Company:Akita Offshore Wind Corporation
 (Representative: Keiji Okagaki, President and CEO)
Site Location:Akita Port and Noshiro Port in Akita Prefecture
Installed Capacity:Approximately 140MW
Project Cost:100 billion Japanese Yen
Generation Type:Bottom-fixed offshore wind farm
Off-taker:Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.
Duration of PPA:20 years
Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

©Eneco

Shell, Mitsubishi's Eneco Win Rights to Build 760MW Wind...
©Marco Polo Marine

Wind Turbine Maker Vestas to Hire First Asia-designed CSOV


Trending Offshore News

©Aker BP via Allseas

Allseas Wins Work on One of the 'Heaviest Offshore...
Energy
The well was drilled using Vantage Drilling's Tungsten Explorer Drillship - Credit: Vantage Drilling

Eni, TotalEnergies Discover More Gas Offshore Cyprus
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Japan's First Utility-scale Offshore Wind Farm Starts Commercial Operations

Japan's First Utility-scale Offshore Wind Farm Starts Commercial Operations

Aker Solutions to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Dvalin North Development in Norway

Aker Solutions to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Dvalin North Development in Norway

Eni to Deploy FLNG Unit Offshore the Republic of Congo

Eni to Deploy FLNG Unit Offshore the Republic of Congo

ONGC Awards 3-year Contracts for Shelf Drilling Rig Duo

ONGC Awards 3-year Contracts for Shelf Drilling Rig Duo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine