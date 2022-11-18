Trinidad and Tobago: BP Taps Subsea 7, OneSubsea for Cypre Gas Project Tieback

Subsea Integration Alliance has secured a contract to support the development of BP's Cypre gas field offshore Trinidad and Tobago, which will be tied back to BP's Juniper platform.

Subsea Integration Alliance is a non-incorporated strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing business of SLB (ex-Schlumberger).

Announcing the Cypre contract news on Friday, Subsea 7 said that the scope of the awarded Subsea Integration Alliance contract was substantial. This means its share of revenue is between $150 million and $300 million

Subsea 7’s scope covers the concept and design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a two-phase liquid natural gas tieback to the Juniper platform through dual flexible flowlines and a manifold gathering system, along with topside upgrades.

Design, engineering, and project management will begin right away at Subsea 7's offices in the United States. Installation offshore is scheduled for 2024.

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 US, said: “We have been working closely with BP and our suppliers at the earliest possible stage to help develop and deliver an integrated SPS and SURF solution that optimises cost and efficiency, to accelerate first gas.”

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO for Subsea Integration Alliance said: ”BP's Cypre project is a prime example of our ability to harness the key strengths of Subsea Integration Alliance; Subsea 7 with its expertise in executing complex EPCI projects, and OneSubsea’s fast-track distribution of subsea production systems. Combined, we are delivering a refined solution which enables early first gas.”

On September 24, BP said it was proceeding with Cypre development, its third subsea gas development in Trinidad and Tobago, which is expected to start drilling next year with first gas expected in 2025. The project is planned to have seven wells and subsea trees and be tied back into BP’s Juniper platform, via two new 14-kilometer flexible flowlines.

The Cypre gas field is located 78 kilometers off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block, in water depth of approximately 80 meters. At peak, the development is expected to deliver average gas production of 250–300 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd). Production from Cypre will go towards satisfying BP's existing gas supply commitments.

The Cypre development will access power from Juniper, eliminating the need for additional power generation which allows production to be added without increasing BP's operating emissions.





©BP





