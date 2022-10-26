Van Oord’s New Cable-laying Vessel Calypso En Route to Norway

Van Oord's new cable-laying vessel Calypso is headed to the Vard Brattvaag shipyard in Norway after its hull launch last week in Romania. Once in Norway, Vard Brattvaag will complete the construction of the vessel which is expected to enter operation at the end of 2023.

In addition to the Nexus, the Calypso is Van Oord's second cable-laying vessel. It will be Dutch-flagged and 131 meters long with a beam width of 28 meters.

The new DP2 vessel will feature not just an on-deck carousel, but also a second, below-deck cable carousel, with a total cable carrying capacity of 8,000 tonnes. ©Van Oord