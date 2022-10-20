Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
VIDEO: Hull of Van Oord's New Cable Layer Launched in Romania

October 20, 2022

©VARD
©VARD

VARD shipyard in Romania launched the hull of the new Van Oord cable layer Calypso earlier this week.

Vard Tulcea in Romania is making final preparations before the hull will be towed to Vard Brattvaag. 

At Vard Brattvaag, the shipbuilder will continue outfitting the vessel, topside equipment installation, commissioning and trials in collaboration with Van Oord and sub-contractors before handing it over to the owner, Dutch offshore installation specialist Van Oord.

The vessel will have a length of approximately 130 meters and a beam of 28 meters.

The DP2 Calypso will be equipped with a below-deck cable carousel and a second carousel on deck, with total cable-carrying capacity of 8,000 tonnes. 

Aside from being able to run on biofuel, this hybrid ship will also have engines that are ready for future fuels and have the flexibility to work with e-fuels. It will have a large battery pack, a shore supply connection, and an energy management system.

See the photos of the hull in Romania here.

