Rem Offshore Orders New CSOV from Vard

Norway-based offshore vessel owner Rem Offshore has signed a contract with shipbuilder Vard for the design and construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for offshore wind services.

This will be the third CSOV Vard will deliver to Rem Offshore. The first two, REM Power and REM Wind, were delivered in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The CSOV is tailored to provide services during the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms worldwide.

It will feature VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund. The vessel will be equipped with a diesel-electric and battery hybrid propulsion system designed for highly flexible and fuel-efficient operation.

The CSOV is 85 x 19.5 m with cabins for up to 120 people, including 93 wind turbine technicians and a crew of up to 27 people.

The vessel will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter 2026

“REM Power and REM Wind have set a new standard with their innovative solutions, high performance and low emissions. These ships were developed and built in close and good cooperation between us and VARD, and it is only natural for us to return to VARD when we now want to expand the fleet with a new CSOV.

“Vard Electro's SeaQ integrated bridge system will be part of the equipment onboard. The SeaQ bridge is the highest level of bridge integration with an extended architecture. The bridge uses a combination of VARD-developed integration solutions combined with touch screens to gather various systems into one operator station. The system has full-function startup and control functions,” said Lars Conradi Andersen, CEO of Rem Offshore.

The vessel will also be equipped with Metizoft's Life Cycle Assessment system (LCA), which measures its environmental impact through each step of its life cycle, from raw material extraction to disposal.