Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad Lines Up Work for Normand Tonjer CSV

Published

Normand Tonjer CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Normand Tonjer CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with client for its Normand Tonjer construction support vessel (CSV).

According to Solstad Offshore, area of operation for the vessel will be Asia-Pacific. The contract has a duration of 225 days, including mobilization, with further options thereafter, and will start in February 2026.

The commercial terms and conditions are confidential between the parties.

Normand Tonjer is a CSV built in 2010. The vessel has been supporting ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic operations working for the same client since 2018.

In December 2023, Solstad exercised its option to purchase back the vessel from the Norwegian Mpsv for the net amount of $4 million, which was sold to the company in 2021.

Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Asia CSV Offshore

Related Offshore News

© Alex / Adobe Stock

Germany’s PNE Loses Bid for Vietnam’s Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Tidal Transit)

Tidal Transit Welcomes New CTV to its Offshore Wind Fleet
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Lines Up Offshore Wind Foundation Installation Job
(Credit: Golden Energy Offshore Services)

Golden Energy Sells Two Offshore Support Vessels

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Venterra Company, CAPE Holland, Awarded Contract for Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm

Venterra Company, CAPE Holland

Bae Systems Launches Incubator Program to Propel Technologies Beyond Defense

Bae Systems Launches Incubator

DOF Group ASA Contract Award for Well Intervention Services in North America

DOF Group ASA Contract Award f

Jacket Loadout Milestone Completed for BorWin6 Offshore HVDC Platform

Jacket Loadout Milestone Compl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine