Solstad Lines Up Work for Normand Tonjer CSV

Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with client for its Normand Tonjer construction support vessel (CSV).

According to Solstad Offshore, area of operation for the vessel will be Asia-Pacific. The contract has a duration of 225 days, including mobilization, with further options thereafter, and will start in February 2026.

The commercial terms and conditions are confidential between the parties.

Normand Tonjer is a CSV built in 2010. The vessel has been supporting ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic operations working for the same client since 2018.

In December 2023, Solstad exercised its option to purchase back the vessel from the Norwegian Mpsv for the net amount of $4 million, which was sold to the company in 2021.