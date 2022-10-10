Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor's EVP Exploration and Production International to Resign

October 10, 2022

Al Cook, executive vice president for Exploration and Production International. (Photo Ole Jørgen Bratland - Equinor ASA)
Al Cook, executive vice president for Exploration and Production International. (Photo Ole Jørgen Bratland - Equinor ASA) - photo cropped

 Al Cook, Equinor's executive vice president for Exploration and Production International, has informed the Norwegian energy giant that he will resign to become CEO of a company outside the energy industry.

"To secure a good hand over to his successor, Cook will continue in his current position in Equinor until no later than 1 April 2023," Equinor said.

“I would like to thank Al for his contribution to focusing and optimising our international oil and gas business, and I congratulate him on his new appointment,” says Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to contribute in shaping and delivering Equinor's strategy of becoming a broad energy company. And I am particularly proud of the performance improvements we have delivered together. After years of commuting between Norway and the U.K., I now look forward to living with my family in London. But I remain a huge supporter of Equinor’s leadership in the energy transition,” says Al Cook.

Cook joined Equinor in 2016. From May 2018 until January 2021, he held the position of executive vice president for Global Strategy & Business Development. Befrore this he was senior vice president in Development & Production International overseeing operations in Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Libya, Nigeria, Russia and Venezuela.


