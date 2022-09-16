CNOOC Hires Stena Drillship for Two Gabon Offshore Wells

Offshore drilling firm Stena Drilling has secured a drilling contract with China's CNOOC for its drillship Stena IceMax in Gabon.

The contract is with CNOOC's subsidiary CNOOC Africa Holding Ltd (CNOOC).

According to Stena Drilling, the two well program, is scheduled for Q1 2023. Stena said that the drilling program off the coast of Gabon had an estimated total campaign duration of 90 days. Financial details were not disclosed.

The drillship is currently working for Energean offshore Israel. Apart from the contract with CNOOC for Gabon drilling next year, Stena Drilling has recently secured a contract for the drillship to drill for BP off the coast of Newfoundland in 2023. The drilling project is expected to take 80 days to complete. The exact spud date was not shared.



