BP Books Stena Drilling Drillship for Offshore Well in Canada

British oil major BP has awarded a drilling contract to Stena Drilling for the use of its Stena IceMAX drillship in Canada.

The contract is for one well and is scheduled to start in 2023.

BP will use the drillship to drill a well off the coast of Newfoundland. The drilling project is expected to take 80 days to complete. Stena Drilling did not share the financial details of the contract.

The Stena IceMAX is currently on a contract with Energean, in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

Reuters on Monday reported that Lebanon's Hezbollah had sent three unarmed drones towards "an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig," in the Karish gas field, illustrating the news with the photo of the Stena IceMAX.

According to Reuters, the Israeli military said it had intercepted the drones.

Lebanon has recently objected to Energean's work to develop the Karish gas field, and the deployment of the Energean Power FPSO there, claiming the area was located in disputed maritime area between Israel and Lebanon.