Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Books Stena Drilling Drillship for Offshore Well in Canada

July 5, 2022

Credit: ©John Flynn/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: ©John Flynn/MarineTraffic.com

British oil major BP has awarded a drilling contract to Stena Drilling for the use of its Stena IceMAX drillship in Canada.

The contract is for one well and is scheduled to start in 2023.

BP will use the drillship to drill a well off the coast of Newfoundland. The drilling project is expected to take 80 days to complete. Stena Drilling did not share the financial details of the contract.

The Stena IceMAX is currently on a contract with Energean, in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel. 

Reuters on Monday reported that Lebanon's Hezbollah had sent three unarmed drones towards "an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig," in the Karish gas field, illustrating the news with the photo of the Stena IceMAX.

According to Reuters, the Israeli military said it had intercepted the drones.

Lebanon has recently objected to Energean's work to develop the Karish gas field, and the deployment of the Energean Power FPSO there, claiming the area was located in disputed maritime area between Israel and Lebanon. 

Israel has dismissed these claims, saying the field is located withing Israel's exclusive economic zone. Read more here.

(Reporting by Dan Williams and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Timour Azhari in Beirut; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


Drilling Industry News Activity Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore
Stena IceMAX / Credit: e sadler/MarineTraffic.com

Hezbollah Sends Drones Towards 'Gas Rig' at Israel's...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Saipem's Cash Call Wobbles as Retail Investors Flee

Saipem's Cash Call Wobbles as Retail Investors Flee

Norway Oil and Gas Workers End Strike as Government Steps In

Norway Oil and Gas Workers End Strike as Government Steps In

Deepsea Technologies Acquires AF Global UK

Deepsea Technologies Acquires AF Global UK

BP Hires CGG for Seismic Work Offshore Egypt

BP Hires CGG for Seismic Work Offshore Egypt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine