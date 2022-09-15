Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FACTBOX-Who is Shell's New CEO Sawan?

September 15, 2022

Shell logo - ©Ricochet64/AdobeStock
Shell logo - ©Ricochet64/AdobeStock

Shell named Wael Sawan, head of its integrated gas and renewables division, on Thursday as the group's chief executive officer, replacing Ben van Beurden, with the energy major at the cusp of a transition to cleaner energy.

Sawan, 48, currently oversees Shell's growth into low carbon energies, as well as its giant gas business. He was seen as the front-runner to succeed van Beurden, Reuters reported earlier this month, and will inherit one of the industry's most ambitious green targets. 


Here are some facts on the new boss:        

Wael Sawan - Credit: Shell Photographic Services

* A Canadian citizen of Lebanese origin, Sawan has been heading Shell's integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions division since November 2021.

* Sawan begins as CEO on Jan. 1 and Shell Chair Andrew Mackenzie said of his appointment: "Wael Sawan is an exceptional leader, with all the qualities needed to drive Shell safely and profitably through its next phase of transition and growth."

* Born in Beirut in July 1974, Sawan grew up in Dubai and is an alumni of Harvard Business School. He graduated with a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Canada's McGill University.

* Sawan joined Shell in 1997 and has been a member of the group's executive committee for three years.

* Before taking up his current role, Sawan was director of Shell's upstream business, where he oversaw the divestment of the Permian business and decision to exit onshore Nigeria.    

* Sawan also had stints with Shell's deepwater and Qatar operations during a 25-year career spanning roles in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

* The 48-year old has three sons with wife Nicole.    


(Sources: Shell website, company press releases, Reuters reporting and LinkedIn)    


 (Reuters - Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

© javarman / Adobe Stock

Pemex Deepwater Gas Project Draws Rebuke from Mexico's...
Energy
Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock

U.S. Customs Clarifies Foreign Vessel Scope For Offshore...
Energy

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Dolphin Drilling Lists on Norwegian Stock Market

Dolphin Drilling Lists on Norwegian Stock Market

OW East Unveils Name for Planned New York Bight Offshore Wind Farm

OW East Unveils Name for Planned New York Bight Offshore Wind Farm

FACTBOX-Who is Shell's New CEO Sawan?

FACTBOX-Who is Shell's New CEO Sawan?

PGNiG's Copernicus Well Offshore Norway Disappoints

PGNiG's Copernicus Well Offshore Norway Disappoints

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine