Shell Picks Renewables Boss Sawan as New CEO. Van Beurden to Step Down at 2022 End

Shell named Wael Sawan, the head of its renewables and gas business, as its new CEO on Thursday to replace Ben van Beurden, who is stepping down at the end of the year after nearly a decade in the role.

Sawan, 48, a Canadian national and former head of Shell's oil and gas production business, was seen as the front-runner to succeed van Beurden, Reuters had reported earlier this month.

After initially resisting calls to finalise firm greenhouse emission reduction targets, Shell has since 2017 gradually set more ambitious goals to tackle global warming, facing pressure from environmental activists. It is now aiming to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 with several short and medium-term targets.

"We will be disciplined and value focused," Sawan said in a statement.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note on Thursday Sawan is well known to investors, and they expect his appointment to have a limited impact on Shell's strategy.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse in energy demand in early 2020, Shell cut its dividend, the world's largest at the time at around $15 billion, for the first time since World War Two.

Sawan's appointment is effective Jan. 1, Shell said, while 64-year-old Dutchman van Beurden will continue to work as an adviser to the board until June 30.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong, Pushkala Aripaka and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Jason Neely and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(Reuters - Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong, Pushkala Aripaka and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jason Neely)

Ben van Beurden - Credit: Shell Photographic Services

OE - In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, Ben van Beurden said:

"After a great 39-year career at Shell, I’ll step down as Chief Executive Officer at the end of 2022. Wael Sawan, currently Integrated Gas, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director, will take over from 1 January 2023.

It has been a privilege and an honor to have served the company for nearly four decades and to lead the business for the past nine years.

In my journey from LNG design engineer to CEO, I have been fortunate to work alongside so many talented people from diverse backgrounds – all committed to our goal of providing the world with the essential commodities of modern life. I am very proud of what we have achieved together.



And I have great confidence in Wael as my successor. He is a principled and dynamic leader, who I know will continue to help deliver our #PoweringProgress strategy purposefully and profitably. I wish him and his family all the best for the journey ahead."