Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina's production of oil and gas stood at 965,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), up from 850,000 BOEPD in the same period last year, the company said on Monday.

Pertamina posted bigger production after boosting drilling activities, including at Rokan block, and expanded its production facilities and infrastructure, the company said in a statement.





