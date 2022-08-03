Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Osbit Delivers Gangway for Japanese Offshore Wind

August 3, 2022

(Photo: Osbit)
(Photo: Osbit)

U.K.-based offshore engineering and technology company Osbit said it has completed its first project for Shimizu, following the delivery of a bespoke walk to work access system for the company’s new–build offshore jack-up vessel for offshore wind constructions.

The gangway will be installed on board as a permanent asset. Providing access from the vessel to turbine transition pieces, the variable height gangway is an evolution of Osbit’s existing offshore access capability and has been specially designed to suit Shimizu’s requirements.

Extendable to a maximum length of 45 meters, the gangway is equipped with the capability to luff from -30° to +45° and can slew through 330° for full flexibility of operation.

Designed at its Riding Mill office and manufactured by Alucor in the United Arab Emirates, Northumberland based Osbit completed the project in 38 weeks. Following its delivery, the gangway was then transported from the UAE to Japan, where the vessel will be mobilized.

Technology Offshore Wind Asia Hardware Japan


Trending Offshore News

Petrobras 10000 (© Juparethan Trento Ribeiro / MarineTraffic.com)

Transocean Lines Up Work for Two of Its Drillships
Deepwater
(File photo: BP)

BP Boosts Dividend After Profit Hits 14-year High
Finance

Insight

Price is the Elephant in Australia's LNG, Domestic Gas Conundrum

Price is the Elephant in Australia's LNG, Domestic Gas Conundrum

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Siemens Gamesa Bags First Firm Offshore Wind Order in Japan

Siemens Gamesa Bags First Firm Offshore Wind Order in Japan

C-Kore Mobilizes on North Sea Campaign

C-Kore Mobilizes on North Sea Campaign

Neptune Awards Vessel Services Deal to Sentinel Marine

Neptune Awards Vessel Services Deal to Sentinel Marine

OPEC+ Approves Tiny Oil Output Rise in Rebuff to Biden

OPEC+ Approves Tiny Oil Output Rise in Rebuff to Biden

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine