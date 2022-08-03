Osbit Delivers Gangway for Japanese Offshore Wind

U.K.-based offshore engineering and technology company Osbit said it has completed its first project for Shimizu, following the delivery of a bespoke walk to work access system for the company’s new–build offshore jack-up vessel for offshore wind constructions.

The gangway will be installed on board as a permanent asset. Providing access from the vessel to turbine transition pieces, the variable height gangway is an evolution of Osbit’s existing offshore access capability and has been specially designed to suit Shimizu’s requirements.

Extendable to a maximum length of 45 meters, the gangway is equipped with the capability to luff from -30° to +45° and can slew through 330° for full flexibility of operation.

Designed at its Riding Mill office and manufactured by Alucor in the United Arab Emirates, Northumberland based Osbit completed the project in 38 weeks. Following its delivery, the gangway was then transported from the UAE to Japan, where the vessel will be mobilized.