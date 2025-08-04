Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BOEM Rescinds Offshore Renewable Energy Leasing Schedule

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced a direct final rule rescinding a section of its regulations that outlined the renewable energy lease sale schedule.

Under the rescinded regulation, BOEM required the Secretary of the Interior to publish a five-year schedule of anticipated offshore renewable energy lease sales at least every two years.

After reviewing this regulation, the Department of the Interior has determined this provision is not mandated under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and unnecessarily limits the Secretary’s discretion over scheduling renewable lease sales.

The direct final rule will be published in the Federal Register on August 5, 2025.

Late last month, the BOEM rescinded all designated Wind Energy Areas on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

