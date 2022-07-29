Shell Books Stena Don for UK Drilling, P&A

Shell UK has signed a one year contract, with a year extension option, with Stena Drilling for the use of the Stena Don in the UK North Sea.

The contract is due to start in Q2 2023 and will cover well activities, including a combination of plugging and abandonment work and drilling development wells.

Earlier this year, the Stena Don was hired by Petrofac for a one-firm well campaign on Tailwind Energy's Gannet E field in the UK Continental Shelf. The contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and last for an estimated 80 days.

i3 also secured a well slot with a start date between August 15 and September 15, 2022, using the rig under Petrofac.

The Stena Don drilling rig was most recently used by Chariot in Morocco, where it earlier this month completed its successful gas drilling operations on the Anchois gas project within the Lixus license.

“The contract award with Shell UK is fantastic news for Stena Drilling, securing long-term work for the Stena Don on an exciting collection of projects with Shell UK in the North Sea,” says Erik Rønsberg – CEO Stena Drilling Ltd.