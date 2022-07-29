Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Books Stena Don for UK Drilling, P&A

July 29, 2022

Stena Don - Credit: Stena Drilling
Stena Don - Credit: Stena Drilling

Shell UK has signed a one year contract, with a year extension option, with Stena Drilling for the use of the Stena Don in the UK North Sea. 

The contract is due to start in Q2 2023 and will cover well activities, including a combination of plugging and abandonment work and drilling development wells.

Earlier this year, the Stena Don was hired by Petrofac for a one-firm well campaign on Tailwind Energy's Gannet E field in the UK Continental Shelf. The contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and last for an estimated 80 days.

i3 also secured a well slot with a start date between August 15 and September 15, 2022, using the rig under Petrofac.

The Stena Don drilling rig was most recently used by Chariot in Morocco, where it earlier this month completed its successful gas drilling operations on the Anchois gas project within the Lixus license.

“The contract award with Shell UK is fantastic news for Stena Drilling, securing long-term work for the Stena Don on an exciting collection of projects with Shell UK in the North Sea,” says Erik Rønsberg – CEO Stena Drilling Ltd.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Decommissioning Rig Development Plugging and Abandonment Drill Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer, Shell Executive Committee member. The Hague, Netherlands, 2021 / Copyright Miquel Gonzalez/Shell Photographic Services

Shell Smashes Record Again with $11.5 Billion Profit
Energy

BP Reserves Yinson FPSO for Angola
Offshore

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

CNOOC Finds Shale Oil in South China Sea Exploration Well

CNOOC Finds Shale Oil in South China Sea Exploration Well

Swire Energy Services Names Leseberg Head of Its Wind Division

Swire Energy Services Names Leseberg Head of Its Wind Division

Shell Books Stena Don for UK Drilling, P&A

Shell Books Stena Don for UK Drilling, P&A

Eni’s Makes Latest Abu Dhabi Gas Discovery

Eni’s Makes Latest Abu Dhabi Gas Discovery

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine