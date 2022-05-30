i3 Energy to Use Stena Don Offshore Rig for Serenity Appraisal Well Drilling

Oil and gas company i3 Energy has entered into a contract with Petrofac Facilities Management Limited (Petrofac) under which Petrofac will provide well engineering, operations management, and operator services for the drilling of the Serenity appraisal well on its UK North Sea Licence P.2358 Block 13/23c.

The contract allows i3 access to Petrofac's expertise and services for a three-year period.

Petrofac has an existing contract with Stena Drilling Limited for the use of the Stena Don, a harsh environment, dynamically positioned fifth generation, semi-submersible drilling unit. i3 has secured a well slot with a start date between August 15 and September 15, 2022.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, said:"We are very pleased to be working again with PFML who we contracted to drill the Serenity discovery well in 2019, where operations were completed successfully, safely, on time and on budget. Operations planning is well underway, and we are on-track to spud the Serenity appraisal well in early September."

According to Europa Oil & Gas, which farmed into the project in April, Serenity is strategically located near existing infrastructure in the North Sea, however, the appraisal well could provide sufficient recoverable volumes for a standalone development.