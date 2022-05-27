Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Western Gas Spuds Sasanof Well, Offshore W. Australia

May 27, 2022

MS-1 - Credit: Western Gas
MS-1 - Credit: Western Gas

Australian oil and gas company Western Gas has started drilling the Sasanof-1 exploration well offshore W. Australia, using Valaris' MS-1 semi-submersible offshore drilling rig.

Western Gas said Friday that the well had been spudded with the jetting of the 36” conductor at a water depth 1068.3 m below mean sea
level (BMSL).
Drilling is now underway on the 17-1/2” intermediate hole section to a depth of 2030m (BMSL), 13-3/8” casing will then be run and cemented.
This will be followed by the drilling of the 12-1/4” hole section through the target reservoirs to a total depth of 2500m (BMSL).

The company anticipates drilling through the target reservoir section will occur between 2 and 5 June 2022.

The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 km2 and is on trend and updip of Western Gas’ liquids rich, low CO2 Mentorc Field. ERCE estimates the Sasanof Prospect to contain a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 Million bbls condensate (P50), with a high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate of 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 Million bbls condensate (P10).

Western Gas (519P) Pty Ltd is the holding company for Sasanof. It has a 52.5% stake in the offshore license, with partners being Global Oil and Gas  – 25%; Prominence Energy – 12.5%;  Clontarf Energy Plc (AIM: CLON) – 10%.Credit: Western Gas

Energy Drilling Activity Australia/NZ Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Credit: douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK Imposes 25% Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Producers'...
Finance
Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

VIDEO: Turkey's TPAO Takes Delivery of Cobalt Explorer...
Drilling

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

UK North Sea Oil Producers See Shares Drop after Windfall Tax News

UK North Sea Oil Producers See Shares Drop after Windfall Tax News

Trident Energy Wraps Subsea Work in Brazil to Boost Pampo Field Output

Trident Energy Wraps Subsea Work in Brazil to Boost Pampo Field Output

Enauta's Atlanta FPSO to Be Operated Under ABS Class

Enauta's Atlanta FPSO to Be Operated Under ABS Class

Oil Plus Wins Produced Water Projects Off Qatar

Oil Plus Wins Produced Water Projects Off Qatar

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine