Western Gas Spuds Sasanof Well, Offshore W. Australia

Australian oil and gas company Western Gas has started drilling the Sasanof-1 exploration well offshore W. Australia, using Valaris' MS-1 semi-submersible offshore drilling rig.

Western Gas said Friday that the well had been spudded with the jetting of the 36” conductor at a water depth 1068.3 m below mean sea

level (BMSL).

Drilling is now underway on the 17-1/2” intermediate hole section to a depth of 2030m (BMSL), 13-3/8” casing will then be run and cemented.

This will be followed by the drilling of the 12-1/4” hole section through the target reservoirs to a total depth of 2500m (BMSL).

The company anticipates drilling through the target reservoir section will occur between 2 and 5 June 2022.

The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 km2 and is on trend and updip of Western Gas’ liquids rich, low CO2 Mentorc Field. ERCE estimates the Sasanof Prospect to contain a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 Million bbls condensate (P50), with a high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate of 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 Million bbls condensate (P10).

Western Gas (519P) Pty Ltd is the holding company for Sasanof. It has a 52.5% stake in the offshore license, with partners being Global Oil and Gas – 25%; Prominence Energy – 12.5%; Clontarf Energy Plc (AIM: CLON) – 10%. Credit: Western Gas