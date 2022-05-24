MEO Group Orders Five Crew Boats from Penguin

Singapore-based offshore vessel owner MEO Group has ordered five new crew boats, as part of a fleet rejuvenation program

The company ordered the vessels from Singapore's Penguin Shipyard International. Based on Penguin's proprietary Flex-42X and Flex-40X designs, the crew boats will be delivered between 2023 and 2024.

"The new series of Flex executive crew boats are designed for optimized ride comfort and speed. Each vessel features up to 80 reclinable business class seats with generous legroom, individual USB ports, and a passenger-friendly two-by-two seating arrangement, as well as large windows that offer ample natural lighting," MEO Group said. Credit: MEO Group

In addition, MEO said, each Flex crew boat can also carry up to 60 tons of deck cargo, up to 82,000 liters of fuel and up to 30,000 liters of fresh water.

"Flex crew boats are designed as multi-role crew change vessels, capable of executing a variety of missions, including offshore crew change, security and escort, search and rescue, firefighting and medevac.

These additions to the MEO Group fleet increase its crew boat fleet size to over sixty-five units, deployed in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This latest order further affirms MEO Group’s status as the region's largest crew boat operator," MEO said.







