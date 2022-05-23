Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brouwershaven to Resign as CEO of Heerema to Focus on New Challenges

May 23, 2022

Heerema Marine Contractor's Thialf and Sleipnir crane vessels - Credit: Heerema
Heerema Marine Contractor's Thialf and Sleipnir crane vessels - Credit: Heerema

Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven will leave Heerema as CEO on May 31, 2022. Van Brouwershaven was the CEO of Heerema Fabrication Group from 2013 and also the CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors from 2018.

Van Brouwershaven said: "I have worked with passion and dedication at this professional company for almost ten years. Over the past few years, we have strategically repositioned ourselves under difficult market conditions, thereby creating the conditions for continued success in the future. 

"In recent months, I have come to the conclusion that the completion of this repositioning is a natural moment for me to resign from my position as CEO of Heerema and focus on new challenges.”

Heerema chairman Pieter Heerema said: "We respect Koos-Jan's decision to focus on new challenges after almost ten years with Heerema. 

"Koos-Jan has led our company through difficult years and he has made a very important contribution to the development of Heerema, including in shaping our sustainable strategy. I would like to thank him for that and, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, wish him every success in his further career.”

