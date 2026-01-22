Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Viridien, SLB Set to Launch ‘Massive’ OBN Survey Offshore Egypt

Published

(Credit: Viridien)
(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien and SLB have entered into an agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to launch a massive multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition and imaging program in Egypt’s Eastern Mediterranean offshore.

The largest project of its kind in the region, it will combine the recognized OBN expertise of both parties to deliver an unparalleled subsurface dataset for Egypt and international exploration partners.

This project will give explorers and investors a clearer understanding of the region’s complex subsurface and help them identify new opportunities for exploration and enhanced production.

Available through a multi-client model, the dataset will, support Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub. Data acquisition is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

“The Egyptian Eastern Mediterranean has great potential for development but features some of the most challenging environments for seismic imaging owing to the complex faulting and the Messinian evaporite layer that masks deep reservoirs formed from complex channel sand bodies.

“We are pleased to work with our partners, Viridien and SLB, who have decades of specialized imaging expertise in the region and will apply their cutting-edge technologies to deliver the clearest insight into the subsurface to help operators better evaluate and prioritize opportunities,” said Mahmoud Abdel Hamid, Chairman of EGAS.

“This agreement with SLB and EGAS marks a significant milestone for Viridien, giving new momentum to our commitment to Egypt as a key partner with over 30 years of in-country operating experience. Expanding our multi-client data library into the Egyptian Eastern Mediterranean with our advanced OBN imaging technologies will help showcase Egypt’s subsurface opportunities to the world,” added Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Africa OBN Oil and Gas Offshore Survey Mediterannean Sea

Related Offshore News

Quantum EV ROV (Credit: SMD)

SMD Clears Electric Work-Class ROV for Deployment with Jan...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Embarks on OBN Multi-Client Survey in Gulf of America
(Credit: EnerMech)

Saipem Hires EnerMech for Whiptail Subsea Job Offshore...
(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Gets On Board Integrated Multi-Client Data...

Sponsored

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industrial’s Quiet Reliability

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industr

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Viridien, SLB Set to Launch ‘Massive’ OBN Survey Offshore Egypt

Viridien, SLB Set to Launch ‘M

TGS Starts Multi-Client Data Reprocessing Scheme off Australia

TGS Starts Multi-Client Data R

TMC to Deliver Equipment for Mexico-Bound FSO

TMC to Deliver Equipment for M

Chevron in Final Talks with Eneos, Glencore on Singapore Assets Sale

Chevron in Final Talks with En

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine