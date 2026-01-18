Veolia and SBM Offshore to Develop Floating Desalination Platform

Veolia and SBM Offshore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and deploy innovative freshwater floating production units (FPUs), combining advanced reverse osmosis desalination technology with proven offshore engineering expertise to offer a sustainable, ocean-based solution to address global water demand.

As water scarcity increasingly impacts business continuity and regional stability, securing reliable freshwater resources has become essential for industrial operations and communities alike. The partnership targets multiple market segments facing acute water stress, including:

• Municipal water systems in coastal areas experiencing growing demand and climate-related supply disruptions.

• Mining operations in water-scarce regions seeking to reduce their environmental impact and secure social license to operate.

• Heavy industries requiring reliable freshwater supplies for their transition to lower-carbon operations.

These floating desalination units will be able to produce up to 100,000 cubic meters of freshwater daily — an amount equivalent to the needs of approximately 500,000 inhabitants.

Beyond their production capacity, these units offer strategic flexibility: they can be deployed rapidly with shorter, more robust delivery timelines compared to onshore construction, scaled to match evolving requirements, and relocated as demand patterns shift. This adaptability helps industrial clients secure water independence, reduce competition for water resources with local communities, and demonstrate environmental stewardship — all critical elements of their broader transformation toward more resilient and responsible operations.

Veolia will deploy its most advanced reverse osmosis desalination technologies and water treatment processes within the units. Together, the companies will develop comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning and long-term operation solutions for sustainable ocean-based water production.



