Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Samos Energy Buys Suksan Salamander FSO from Altera Infrastructure

Published

Suksan Salamander FSO (Credit: Samos Energy)
Suksan Salamander FSO (Credit: Samos Energy)

Energy assets investment firm Samos Energy has signed an agreement to acquire the Suksan Salamander floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit from Altera Infrastructure, expanding its offshore asset portfolio in Southeast Asia.

The Suksan Salamander FSO is currently deployed on the Bualuang oil field offshore Thailand, which is operated by Medco Energi Thailand. Under the transaction, Samos will take ownership of the vessel and the associated bareboat charter contract following delivery from Altera.

As part of the deal, Samos has partnered with FPSO Ventures, which will assume responsibility for the operations and maintenance contract for the Suksan Salamander FSO once the acquisition is completed. Samos and FPSO Ventures have entered into contracts with Medco Energi Thailand to ensure continuity of operations on the field.

The Suksan Salamander is a double-hull FSO providing offshore storage and offloading services critical to production at the Bualuang oil field. The unit has a crude oil storage capacity of about 470,000 barrels, with a production handling capacity of 20,000 barrels per day and an offloading rate of 20,000 barrels per hour.

The acquisition adds to Samos’ existing portfolio of three floating production units in Southeast Asia, which the group acquired from BlackRock in 2023. The company said the transaction aligns with its strategy of expanding a portfolio of offshore production assets and follows the securing of new equity and debt facilities to support further growth across exploration and production, midstream and power-related platforms.

Offshore Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Tengizchevroil)

Kazakhstan’s Chevron-led Tengiz Field Halts Production...
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Woodside to Supply LNG to JERA During Japan's Winter Peak
(Credit: Delfin Midstream)

Delfin LNG Project Moves Closer to FID as SHI Gets...
LTS3000 heavy-lift and pipelay vessel (Credit: L&T-Sapura Shipping)

Vantris Energy Sells Heavy-Lift Vessel Interest to Larsen...

Sponsored

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industrial’s Quiet Reliability

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industr

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Shell Seeks Exit from al-Omar Oilfield, US Companies Show Interest

Shell Seeks Exit from al-Omar

Grupo Carso Buys Out Lukoil in Ichalkil, Pokoch Oil Fields

Grupo Carso Buys Out Lukoil in

Smulders to Deliver Jacket Foundation for French Offshore Wind Substation

Smulders to Deliver Jacket Fou

ARO Drilling to Roll Out ALTAVE’s AI Monitoring Tool on Nine Jack-Up Rigs

ARO Drilling to Roll Out ALTAV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine