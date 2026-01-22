TGS Starts Multi-Client Data Reprocessing Scheme off Australia

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has launched the Bonaparte Basin PSDM Reprocessing Project, a new multi-client initiative designed to enhance subsurface imaging and geological understanding offshore Australia.

The project includes the reprocessing of the Cygnus 3D, Cartier 3D, Grand Ashmore 2D and Vulcan 2D data sets.

The Cygnus and Cartier 3D surveys will undergo a comprehensive Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM) workflow, incorporating Full Waveform Inversion (FWI) for Velocity Model Building (VMB).This will result in a seamlessly matched and merged contiguous 3D volume covering 8,735 square kilometers.

“Launching the Bonaparte Basin PSDM Reprocessing Project demonstrates TGS’ continued focus on delivering advanced imaging solutions that help our clients better understand complex geology.

“By applying the latest seismic reprocessing technologies, we are providing higher-quality data that supports more informed exploration decisions across offshore Australia,” said David Hajovsky, EVP, Multi-Client at TGS.

The Grand Ashmore and Vulcan 2D data sets will be reprocessed using advanced demultiple techniques and multi-iteration tomographic model building. The workflow will deliver a high-quality tilted transverse isotropy pre-stack depth migrated volume and a matched and merged 2D data set totaling 10,768 line kilometers.

The Bonaparte Basin is a geologically diverse region comprising multiple sub-basins and key exploration targets, including Jurassic Plover and Montara sandstones, Triassic Challis sandstones, Permian carbonates and Cretaceous submarine fans.

The reprocessing project is expected to significantly improve imaging of deeper plays and support regional geological interpretation for future acreage evaluation and exploration activity.