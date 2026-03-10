Exail Supplies LBL Positioning Systems for Deepwater Projects in Brazil and Angola

Exail is supplying over 70 acoustic transponders and integrated navigation suites for two major deepwater energy projects in Brazil and Angola. These contracts mark a significant milestone in the global adoption of Exail’s Long Baseline (LBL) subsea positioning technology, supporting subsea construction, offshore infrastructure installation, and survey operations in complex environments at depths of up to 4,000 meters.

In Brazil, for a major ultra-deepwater gas development, Exail is supplying a network of 56 Canopus acoustic transponders paired with Rovins inertial navigation systems (INS). This installation establishes the primary subsea positioning reference required for the field’s critical construction phases.

In Angola, on a mature offshore oil field, Exail’s technology is supporting the expansion of existing subsea infrastructure. By interfacing Ramses acoustic transceivers with ROV inertial navigation suites, the system enables the precise and safe integration of new pipelines and subsea structures within the established field architecture.

Across both projects, Exail provides its range-aided LBL positioning solution, which combines acoustic LBL positioning with high-performance inertial navigation. This hybrid approach allows for a “sparse” seabed transponder layout and a calibration process 50% faster than conventional methods.

By requiring fewer transponders, this sparse configuration significantly reduces equipment requirements and vessel time, while maintaining decimetric positioning accuracy. The result is a more efficient and reliable subsea positioning framework for ultra-deepwater construction and bathymetric survey operations.

"These projects illustrate how hybrid acoustic and inertial positioning is transforming deepwater operations," said Thiago Montanari, Sales Director Oil & Gas for Americas. "By combining high-precision positioning with on-site operational expertise, Exail helps operators mitigate risk and ensure the reliability of complex subsea infrastructure throughout the development lifecycle."



