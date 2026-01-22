TMC to Deliver Equipment for Mexico-Bound FSO

TMC Compressors has secured a contract by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to SBM Offshore’s newbuild floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit Chalchi.

The FSO Chalchi is bound for deployment at the Trion deepwater oil field, offshore Mexico, operated by Mexcian unit of Australia’s oil and gas firm Woodside Energy.

Under its contract, TMC will supply a medium-sized marine compressed air system, including compressors to supply instrument and control air on board the FSO. TMC will also provide air dryers and filters to match defined air quality requirements for different applications onboard.

TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“SBM Offshore demands top quality equipment lifetime from their suppliers. To be involved in another one of their projects, together with COSCO, both sharpens and excites us. This is an important project for Mexico,” says Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC's director of sales and business development.

TMC’s compressors are developed solely for offshore and marine use and designed so that the vessel crew can easily maintain the equipment themselves. They are built on a technology platform that enables low energy consumption, operating costs and low emissions to air.

The Suezmax-based FSO Chalchi will feature a disconnectable turret mooring system engineered by SBM Offshore and will be moored at the Trion field in an approximate water depth of 2,500 meters. It will be capable of storing up to 950,000 barrels of crude oil.