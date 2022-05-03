Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Halliburton Appoints New CFO

May 3, 2022

Eric Carre will assume the role of Halliburton CFO - Credit: Halliburton
U.S. oilfield service giant Halliburton on Monday announced senior executive leadership changes whereby Lance Loeffler, executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) will assume the role of senior vice president of the Company’s Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

“Lance has done a fantastic job serving as Halliburton CFO and has played an instrumental role in our Company’s success and financial growth,” said Jeff Miller, chairman, president, and CEO of Halliburton. “It’s now time to expand his leadership development and provide him with an opportunity to strengthen his operational experience by leading our MENA region and working directly with our customers.”

Halliburton Executive Vice President, Global Business Lines, and Chief Health, Safety & Environment Officer Eric Carre will assume the role of CFO. 

"Carre is a proven executive leader in the Halliburton organization and was a key architect of the Company’s capital efficiency strategy. He has an MBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Université Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium and brings more than 30 years of Halliburton experience to the position," Halliburton said.

"Despite the transition in leadership, our financial strategy remains unchanged. Eric provides continuity as we execute on our five strategic priorities in order to deliver industry-leading returns and strong free cash flow for our shareholders,” said Miller. “We believe Eric’s wealth of operational experience, clear understanding of our returns-focused strategy, and strong relationship with our Board of Directors and executive management team will serve Halliburton well as he leads our Finance organization.”

“We are excited for these dynamic leaders to take on the challenges of their new roles. Today’s announcements reflect our deep bench strength of talent, and each of these leaders represent proven strategic thinking, strong execution, and a dedicated commitment to our value proposition – to collaborate and engineer solutions to maximize asset value for our customers,” added Miller.

